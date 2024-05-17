MELAKA, 17 Mei — An assistant officer at the Melaka Department of Statistics pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to six charges of submitting false claims and misappropriating property amounting to almost RM85,000 three years ago.

On the first three charges, Norrul Huda Marsidin, 40, was alleged to have submitted an invoice, containing a false statement belonging to FIS Gemilang Enterprise, dated November 22, 2021, for providing food and beverages during a briefing at the department amounting to RM6,640, but the service was, in fact, not provided.

She was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and can be punished under Section 24(2) of the same law which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years; and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the false or erroneous or defective material, or RM10,000, whichever is the higher, if found guilty.

For the fourth to the sixth charges, the woman was charged with dishonestly misappropriating funds belonging to the Melaka Department of Statistics and a youth association, Pertubuhan Belia Bersatu Kampung Tenang, for her personal use amounting to RM18,154.10 and RM59,400 respectively, between December 2021 and November 2022.

The charges are framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to five years and with whipping and fine, if found guilty.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan allowed the woman, represented by lawyer Azrul Zulkifli Stork, bail of RM20,000 with one surety.

Norrul Huda was also ordered to report herself at the Melaka MACC office and surrender her passport to the court.

The court set June 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama