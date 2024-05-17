KOTA KINABALU, May 17 — The Communications Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), has taken proactive measures and intervention steps to resolve issues and expedite the construction of telecommunications towers in Sabah.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said his ministry had held meetings with MCMC and the construction companies involved due to the slow progress of projects to build nearly 400 telecommunications towers under Phase 1 of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) in Sabah.

He said construction of the telecommunications towers has now reached 25 per cent and in the meetings, several problems were identified for resolution, including those involving the land office and telecommunications companies that are supposed to receive the towers.

“We are taking different steps to ensure a complete solution is obtained in the near future. I will return to Sabah on May 30 in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival, and the commitment from the companies is to complete nearly 30 towers each month. We are tracking to ensure the timeline is adhered to and the problems faced are immediately addressed,” he said.

Advertisement

He told reporters this after attending a meet-and-greet session with the Madani Community here today.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said all members of the Madani Community are required to download the SpeedTest and PriceCatcher smartphone applications to help monitor internet quality and the prices of goods in their respective areas.

He said through SpeedTest, community members can conduct internet screening in an area and report directly to MCMC if they find areas with low internet quality.

Advertisement

He added that the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s PriceCatcher allows the people at the grassroots level to compare the prices of goods, thus giving them the power to choose reasonably priced items

“Ensure that through the Madani Community, information from the federal and state governments is conveyed to the grassroots level so that there are no issues. Deliver it in a language suitable for that community so that the government’s efforts are understood by the people down to the grassroots level,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said his ministry will collaborate with the state government through Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew to ensure the smooth running of the Malaysia Day 2024 celebration on September 16, which will be hosted by Sabah.

“All Malaysians should come together to celebrate Malaysia Day,” he said. — Bernama