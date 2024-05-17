KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia urged all Malaysian nationals intending to perform Haj this year to ensure they possess a valid Haj visa or permit before embarking on their journey to the Kingdom.

Several posts made on X, formerly known as Twitter, through the Consulate General’s official X account page, (@MYCGJeddah), reiterates its commitment to assisting Malaysians in Saudi Arabia.

However, the Consulate General states that it is crucial to note that individuals who violate Saudi regulations must be prepared to face stringent legal actions.

“Any individual found not to have a valid Haj visa/ permit will be fined SAR10,000 or equivalent to RM12,485.81 and will be sent back to their country of origin (without having performed the Haj), in addition to being blacklisted from entering the country,” it said.

In light of these consequences, the Consulate General strongly advises all Malaysians to comply with Saudi regulations.

This includes refraining from attempting to perform Haj using invalid visas, such as Tourist or Umrah visas.

The Consulate General emphasises that it is ready to assist Malaysians in Saudi Arabia, but stresses the importance of adherence to local laws to avoid legal repercussions.

Moreover, Malaysians are advised to verify the legitimacy of any Haj packages offered outside of the official Tabung Haji management.

It is recommended to consult with Tabung Haji to ensure compliance with all requirements and avoid falling prey to unauthorised operators.

By following these guidelines and ensuring all necessary documentation is in order, Malaysians can focus on a safe and spiritually fulfilling Haj pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia has issued strict instructions that only individuals who have a valid Haj visa/permit are allowed to be in Mecca from May 24, 2024 to perform the Haj. — Bernama