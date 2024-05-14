MECCA, May 14 — Malaysians who do not follow the proper procedures to perform Haj commit a forbidden act, according to a Fatwa issued by the Saudi Arabian government.

Tabung Haji (TH) Haj Guidance Operations director, Shahrin Awaludin, emphasised that in Islam, it is paramount to adhere to the commands of Allah, follow the teachings of the Prophet, and respect the authority of leaders and established regulations in all actions.

“The Saudi government recently, through the Council of Ulama, affirmed that performing Haj without adhering to proper procedures and regulations is forbidden and sinful.

“Haj is an obligation for those who are able. Beyond financial means, pilgrims must ensure security, health, and meet quota requirements with proper permits,” he told a press conference at TH Headquarters yesterday.

Recently, news about 300 Malaysian prospective Haj pilgrims who were stranded in Mecca for using tourist visas to perform Haj, was shared widely on social media.

Subsequently, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) instructed TH to investigate the incident.

As such, Shahrin urged those wishing to perform the fifth pillar of Islam to adhere to the regulations set by the Malaysian and Saudi Arabian governments.

He said Haj is not a worship that can be undertaken in a slapdash manner; it must be performed with proper etiquette and regulations, in strict accordance with Islamic law.

“Even if we are financially and physically capable, that alone is not sufficient. We must wait and place our trust in Allah, as performing Haj is a divine invitation from Him.

“InsyaAllah, if we are invited to become His guests, we will go. Going without proper consideration of these factors can have serious consequences, impacting our families and potentially affecting our country,” he said.

The Senior Ulama Council of Saudi Arabia recently reiterated that Muslims intending to perform Haj must obtain a Haj permit according to the country’s Shariah law, and failure to do so is considered a sin.

The Saudi Arabian government also announced the enforcement of a penalty of SAR10,000 (RM12,585) for violations of Haj regulations and instructions, which includes entering seven areas without a Haj permit.

The areas are Mecca, the Central Region, Masyair, the Haramain Railway station in Rusayfah, security control centres, isolation centres and a temporary security control centre.

Effective from June 2 to June 20, the penalty will be imposed on all individuals, including locals, residents and visitors, who are found within these areas without a valid Haj permit. — Bernama