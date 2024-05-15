MECCA, May 15 ― The first batch of 282 Haj pilgrims from Malaysia has arrived here after spending six days in Madinah.

Seven buses carrying the pilgrims from group KT01 arrived at 5.30pm (local time) yesterday at Abraj Al Janadiriyah Hotel, which is also the headquarters of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) in Mecca.

The pilgrims were received by the Tabung Haji management including Head of Haj Delegation 1445H/2024 Datuk Seri Syed Salleh Syed Abdul Rahman and Deputy Head of Haj Delegation (Welfare) Mohamed Heikal Mohamed Yusuff and the Mashariq management.

Another batch of Haj pilgrims, group KT02 comprising 281 people, were expected to arrive at 8pm yesterday.

All the 563 pilgrims were scheduled to perform the umrah in stages last night and at dawn. ― Bernama

