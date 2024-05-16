KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Two individuals, including a company director, were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Selangor branch yesterday, suspected of submitting false claims amounting to RM77,000.

According to a source, claims were submitted for supply works to an educational institution in Selangor, even though the project was not fully implemented.

The source said that a female suspect, who is also a company director, and a male suspect in his 50s were arrested at about 6pm yesterday, when they appeared to give statements at the Selangor MACC.

“Both suspects are believed to have committed the act in 2023, when they each submitted two payment claims, from two different companies, worth approximately RM36,000 and RM41,000.

“The payment claims were intended to supply food and drink, laundry and training materials, as well as promotion, but all of them were not fully implemented,” the source said.

The two suspects are now remanded for five days, starting today, after Magistrate Farah Rosnan granted the remand application submitted by the MACC at the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court, this morning.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

