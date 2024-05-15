BISHKEK, May 15 — Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic recognise the importance of cooperation in the development of the halal industry, given its growing significance in the global economy and potential for economic development.

In a joint statement today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Zhaparov expressed their intent to develop the halal industry between relevant agencies and organisations of both countries.

“The parties will promote the development of common norms and standards in the halal production and services sector, as well as the development of necessary infrastructure, including laboratories and training centres, activate the exchange of experience and best practices in certification, production, and distribution of halal goods and services,” the leaders said after a four-eyed meeting at Ala Archa State Residence here, where Anwar is on a two-day visit to the landlocked country.

The joint statement also stated that both leaders acknowledged that the development of trade and economic relations is a key aspect of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

They also agreed to undertake and create favourable conditions to increase bilateral trade to attract investors and facilitate business ventures between both countries.

Areas of cooperation discussed by both leaders, among others, were in agriculture, industry, energy, creative economy, transportation, trade, mining, and textile industries, including exchanging experiences on the operation of free economic zones.

“The leaders recognised the importance of organising trade missions and exhibitions to stimulate business communities and create new trading opportunities.

“They will actively encourage and facilitate the organising of such events to promote a multitude of sectors and services as well as to strengthen business ties between representatives of the business communities of the two countries,” the statement said.

It was highlighted that Anwar and Zhaparov recognised the potential that exists for bilateral cooperation in the food and manufacturing industries and expressed their readiness for joint ventures, technology transfer, and investment in the upgrading and expansion of these sectors.

According to the statement, both leaders acknowledged that establishing direct air connectivity between the two states plays a crucial role in the development of trade and economic relations, with parties supporting and encouraging negotiations between the airlines of the two countries to open new direct air routes.

Malaysia and Kyrgyz Republic also recognised the importance of developing sustainable tourism as a factor in strengthening cultural and business ties between the two states.

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to actively support the exchange of tourist delegations to deepen mutual understanding of the cultural and natural wealth of both countries.

The leaders agreed to exchange experiences and information regarding digitalisation to enhance the positioning of both countries, taking into account the increasingly pivotal role of digital technologies in today’s global village. — Bernama