BISHKEK, May 15 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here last night, for a two-day official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The special aircraft carrying the prime minister landed at the Manas International Airport here at 10.20pm local time (12.20am Malaysian time).

Upon arrival, Anwar was greeted by his counterpart, Chairman of the Cabinet of Minister Akylbek Zhaparov and the Malaysian Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Ilham Tuah Illias.

The Kyrgyz Republic is the first stop of Anwar’s visit to three Central Asian countries which include Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The visit to the landlock country, according to the Foreign Ministry, is at the invitation of Kyrgyz Republic's President Sadyr Zhaparov.

During his visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, the prime minister would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar.

Today, the prime minister is scheduled to kick off his visit by attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ata-Beyit memorial, before he departs to the Ala Archa State Residence here, for a guard of honour ceremony followed by a four-eye meeting with Sadyr Zhaparov.

Both leaders are also expected to sign a joint statement and hold a press conference before Anwar heads for a meeting with Akylbek Zhaparov.

On the second day, the Malaysian prime minister will begin with a tour and cultural event at the Ala Archa National Park before departing for another visit to Kazakhstan. ― Bernama