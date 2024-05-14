NILAI, May 14 — Two night market stalls were damaged by a tree that uprooted after heavy rain at the Taman Semarak night market location this afternoon.

Nilai Fire and Rescue Station Senior officer ll, Raihan Che Mat said the 30m high and 40 to 50 centimetre-wide tree crashed onto a vegetable and fruit stall.

“The station received a report about the incident at 6.54pm. The action by the Pantas Nilai squad helped to clear the debris and clean up the area,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Nilai state aasemblyman J. Arul Kumar said heavy rain had also caused flash floods at the night market area.

He added that the Seremban City Council (MBS) has been directed to identify areas that require assistance and to rectify the problems quickly. — Bernama

