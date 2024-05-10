MADINAH, May 10 ― Malaysians who wish to perform the Haj are advised to use legal means following the latest move by the Saudi Arabian government which imposes a penalty of 10,000 riyals (RM12,641) for violations of the rules and instructions of the Haj season.

Malaysian Consulate-General in Jeddah Roslan Sharif believes that the strict action was taken due to the repeated violations of regulations each year, such as performing the Haj without a valid visa

“Anyone caught without a Haj permit will be fined SAR10,000, and deported to their country of origin, and they will not be allowed to perform the Haj pilgrimage.

“Performing the Haj serves a noble purpose, so it should be performed through proper means,” he told Malaysian media in a press conference at the Emaar Royal Hotel here.

He said this in response to reports of several individuals cycling from Malaysia to perform the Haj pilgrimage.

Roslan said that regardless of the mode of transportation, be it a bicycle, motorcycle, or car, those intending to be in the Holy Land at this time must possess a valid permit.

“Our intention in performing Haj is to seek reward. Therefore, we must abide by the rules right from the start and refrain fromc any actions that go against them,” he said.

In Malaysia, valid Haj visas are only issued through Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), with mujamalah and furada visas available through the Saudi Arabian embassy.

Last Wednesday, the Saudi Arabian government announced the enforcement of a penalty of SAR10,000 for those violating the rules and instructions of the Haj season, including entering seven areas without a Haj permit.

Through an infographic shared by the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia on the X platform, the seven areas are Makkah, the Central Region, Masyair, the Haramain train station in Rusayfah, the security control centre, the isolation centre and the temporary security control centre.

The penalty will be effective from June 2 to 20, 2024, and will be imposed on all individuals, including citizens, residents, and visitors, who are caught in the geographical area without a valid Haj permit. ― Bernama



