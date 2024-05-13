DOHA, May 13 — Malaysia and Qatar have agreed to enhance investment cooperation between the two countries in the coming years, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the understanding was reached when he met the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and was later mentioned in depth during a meeting with his counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Also discussed was bilateral cooperation and facilitating investment and higher education which was then further discussed in a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s Foreign Minister, said Anwar.

“We both agree that investment cooperation between the two countries needs to be further enhanced in the coming years,” he said in a message on X today.

Advertisement

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, added that his official visit, which was at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim, was also aimed at continuing efforts and strengthening diplomatic ties and links that have already reached 50 years.

“The Malaysian delegation was then treated to a national banquet hosted by Sheikh Mohammed.

“Hopefully the bond of friendship between Malaysia and Qatar will continue to grow for mutual benefit,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Anwar was felicitated in an official reception and lunch at the Amiri Diwan, which is Qatar’s government hall, in conjunction with his maiden visit to the country.

The prime minister spent about 30 minutes with Sheikh Tamim, which was followed by a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed.

Last year, total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Qatar reached RM4.2 billion. — Bernama