IPOH, May 12 — An express bus skidded and overturned at Km264.5 of the North-South Expressway near Menora Tunnel today, injuring 21 passengers.

District police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the accident happened at about 7am when a 44-year-old male car driver, driving from Kulim, towards Ipoh, was believed to have lost control of his vehicle.

“The car hit the right rear side of the Ipoh-bound bus and then spun 360 degrees before crashing the front right side of the bus, causing it to lose control, skid into the roadside drain and fall on its side.

“A total of 21 victims who suffered severe and minor injuries are currently being treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, while the other 20 victims, including both car and bus drivers, escaped unhurt,” he said.

All 39 passengers were aged between nine and 80. — Bernama

