KOTA BARU, May 19 — A civil servant was among four men arrested for allegedly impersonating police officers and robbing eight Myanmar nationals in Kampung Kubang Tin, Melor, here yesterday

Kota Baru deputy police chief Supt Wan Ruzailan Wan Mat Rusoff said in the 10.30pm incident, the victims were on their way home when they were stopped by four local men who claimed to be police officers.

The suspects robbed the victims of their wallets, mobile phones and UNHCR cards and subsequently fled.

He said the victims, in their 20s and working as labourers around Kota Baru, had been living in Malaysia for 13 years.

Acting on intelligence, a team from the Kota Baru District Police Headquarters apprehended all suspects at 11pm by the roadside in Kampung Kubang Tin,” he said in a statement.

Wan Ruzailan said the police also seized three motorcycles, helmets and some cash.

He said the suspects, aged between 29 and 43 years, have been remanded for seven days until May 25, and the case is being investigated under Sections 170 and 395 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

