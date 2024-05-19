KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed his condolences to the family of national theatre activist and former head of the Theatre Department at the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara) Rosminah Mohd Tahir, who died today.

In a brief posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), Fahmi said Rosminah was one of his sources of inspiration when he was active in theatre some time ago.

“May Allah SWT shower His mercy upon her soul and place her among the righteous. Condolences to the entire family,” he said.

Earlier, the news of Rosminah’s passing, at the age of 65, was shared by fellow art enthusiast Fauziah Nawi and veteran actor Zulkifli Ismail through posts on Facebook.

Rosminah was reported to have taken her last breath at her residence in Keramat here this afternoon and it is understood that her remains will be brought back to Muar, Johor tonight and be laid to rest tomorrow morning.

In addition to serving as an educator at Aswara, Rosminah also directed several mega-scale theatre productions like Di Bawah Lindungan Kaabah, Muzikal Tun Mahathir, Muzikal Lantai T Pinkie, Muzikal Ibu Zain, Nyonya, Li Po, Mak Dara Nyonya and Anugerah. — Bernama

