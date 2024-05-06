KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The prosecution has dismissed the representation submitted by blogger Sang Kelembai to drop charges related to making and initiating malicious claims about vaccine procurement via a Facebook post.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal informed the Sessions Court that Datuk Abd Zarin Mohd Yasin, 72, had submitted the representation to the Kuala Lumpur Prosecution Unit.

“The representation has been dismissed, and the matter has been communicated to the defence via email,” she said.

Abd Zarin’s lawyer Datuk Abu Bakar Isa Ramat, confirmed the dismissal and stated that they would submit a second representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers this week.

“We request the court to schedule a hearing to provide an update on the status of the second representation and to confirm the trial date,” said the lawyer.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali then scheduled a case mention for July 4 to determine the status of the representation and set the trial for Aug 12.

Meanwhile, Abu Bakar told reporters that the first representation was submitted to the Kuala Lumpur Prosecution Unit on March 27, 2024, and the decision was received on April 23.

Abd Zarin, the former secretary of the Bandar Tun Razak Umno Division is accused of making and initiating the sending of malicious posts with the intention to hurt the feelings of others via Facebook account “Zaharin Mohamad Yasin” at 2.03am on Dec 21, 2020.

The post, which violated the provisions of Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, was read at the Ministry of Health, Putrajaya, at 3.00pm on Dec 22, 2020.

It is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both, and an additional fine of RM1,000 for each day the offense persists after conviction. — Bernama