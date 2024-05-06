PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — The re-signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore facilitates the process of exchanging pharmaceutical regulatory information between the two agencies to empower Good Regulatory Practice and at the same time improves efficiency.

The Ministry of Health in a statement today said that among the areas of cooperation that have been identified and will continue is the regulatory control of pharmaceutical products including registration, post-registration and enforcement issues as well as clinical research activities.

According to MoH, the signing of cooperation between MoH and HSA is seen as a catalyst to increasing the efficiency of regulatory control of pharmaceutical products in Malaysia.

MoH said the MoU was originally signed on March 28, 2012 and was in effect for five years and was automatically extended for another five years, before officially ending on March 28 2022.

The re-signing ceremony of the MoU took place today at HSA, Singapore between Senior Director of Pharmacy Services Norhaliza A. Halim and HSA’s chief executive director Dr Choong May Ling Mimi as HSA’s Chief Executive Officer.

The signing of the collaboration is a continuation of the cooperation between the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA) and HSA as the regulatory body for pharmaceutical products in their respective countries. — Bernama

