KOTA BARU, May 6 — Police will increase the security level in the state throughout the Malaysian Football League (MFL) season, following the attack on two national players recently.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the matter was being monitored and remains under observation by the police.

Muhammad Zaki said police have their own strategy to ensure MFL matches in Kelantan which kicks off this week goes on smoothly and without any untoward incidents.

“We will carry out surveillance and investigations to seek any information about attacks on footballers,” he told reporters after attending the Kelantan level police contingent Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations here today.

Advertisement

He added that police have their own standard operating procedure to safeguard players and ensure safety and security during every match.

Last Thursday, a Terengganu FC (TFC) player Muhammad Akhyar Rashid who was assaulted during a robbery suffered injuries to his head and legs while the country’s football fraternity was shocked by news that Selangor FC’s national striker Faisal Halim suffered burns during an acid attack by assailants at a shopping mall in the Klang Valley. — Bernama

Advertisement