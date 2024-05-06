KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) sees the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and the National Security (Natsec) Asia 2024 exhibition as the best platform to exchange information on high-tech defence equipment from various countries.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that as cross-border crime became more sophisticated, Malaysia could not afford to lag behind in acquiring equipment with advanced technology, especially involving artificial intelligence (AI), to strengthen national border control.

“This exhibition is held every two years, and it shows good progress in terms of new defence equipment, especially involving cyber and AI, which are necessary, for example, in obtaining data and making analysis,” he told Bernama when met at the exhibition here, today.

Commenting on the involvement of the Royal Malaysia Police in the exhibition, Razarudin said that they are holding seminars on cybercrime and narcotics, as well as bilateral meetings with several countries, including Brunei and Maldives.

The DSA and Natsec Asia 2024 exhibition, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (Mitec) here from today until Thursday, showcases the most advanced electronic warfare technology and assets in the land, air and sea defence sectors.

The biennial event, now in its 18th edition, carries the theme “Building Resilient Nations For The Next Generation” and has attracted the participation of 1,324 companies from 60 countries, with 34 countries having their own pavilions, including Turkey, China, UAE, Italy, and the United States. — Bernama

