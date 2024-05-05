HULU SELANGOR, May 5 — Amidst the bustle of campaigning, two competing candidates for the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election made time to visit the family of the victims who drowned in Sungai Balak, Batang Kali, at the Kuala Kubu Baru Hospital today.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao rushed to the hospital upon receiving the news of the tragic incident, which claimed the lives of a father and his two children, aged six and nine.

Arriving around 4.55pm, Pang spent about 15 minutes with the victim’s wife, Azimah Azahar, 38.

In a Facebook post, she expressed hope that Azimah would remain strong in the face of the terrible loss.

“My team will assist in alleviating the family’s burden to the best of our ability. May the souls of those departed rest in peace,” she added.

Also visiting the family of the deceased was Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Khairul Azhari Saut, who arrived at the hospital at 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor District police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said in a statement that the bodies of all the victims were found at 1.30pm by members of the public. — Bernama