IPOH, May 18 — The number of flood victims in Perak recorded dropped slightly to 529 victims as of 8 am today, compared to 537 victims yesterday.

The Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement today, stated that 10 relief centres (PPS) are still operating in the three affected districts, namely five in Taiping, four in Kuala Kangsar and one in Hilir Perak.

In Taiping, a total of 350 people from 104 families are still at the PPS at the Batu Hampar Trong Community Hall, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Matang Gelugor, SK Matang, Sungai Baru Trong Comunity Hall and SK Temerlok.

In the Kuala Kangsar district, a total of 131 victims from 46 families are at the PPS at SK Periang, SK Temong, Kampung Talang Masjid Community Hall and SK Clifford, while a total of 48 victims from 13 families are accommodated at the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall in Hilir Perak district.

It also stated that two roads, namely FT 004 Jalan Timur Barat (Kupang Gerik-Jeli) and FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan, are only passable on one lane due to landslides.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the Kulim District Disaster Management Secretariat said that the situation in the district had returned to normal after the70 victims (16 families) at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Al-Ihsaniah, Jangkang, were allowed to return home.

The PPS was closed at 9.15 pm yesterday. — Bernama

