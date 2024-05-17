RAUB, May 17 — An operator of a Musang King durian orchard and talapia fish pond pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of unlawful occupation of government land.

Tengku Mohd Mujahiddin Tengku Abu Bakar, 40, was charged with committing the offence at Sungai Kenong, Mukim Tras, Raub at about 9.40am last May 8.

He was charged under Section 425(1)(a) of the National Land Code Act 828 which provides a penalty of not more than RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both if convicted.

Pahang Land and Mines Office prosecuting officer Muhammad Najmi Zaki Amer Suhaimi offered bail of RM20,000 with one surety.

However, Tengku Mohd Mujahiddin, unrepresented, pleaded for the bail amount to be reduced due to insufficient funds and that he had a family to support, including four children, one of them a person with disability (PwD).

Judge Noor Asiah Mohamed then set bail at RM7,000 and fixed June 26 for mention and the appointment of a lawyer. — Bernama

