KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) said its upcoming Bersih Congress aims to provide a platform for civil societies and the public to contribute their insights on reform agenda ahead of the 16th General Election.

Bersih chairman Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz said the group has noted the slow progress in the implementation of the reform agenda by the federal government, an issue it viewed seriously.

The Bersih Congress is scheduled to take place at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCA) on May 25.

“We must recognise that Malaysia is currently navigating a crucial phase of democratic transition that will determine whether we are on the right path towards building an inclusive, democratic and just society or regressing by maintaining regressive policies.

“The failure to implement the reform agenda will result in prolonged political fatigue among the public due to erosion of their trust in the hope for change,” Muhammad Faisal said in a press conference here.

Among the notable speakers invited to the event are former Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Ariff Md Yusof and former Bersih chairperson Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan.

Asked about the need for the congress despite having been assured by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting back in February, Muhammad Faisal said the congress is meant to provide a forward momentum to the ongoing reform agenda undertaken by the federal government.

Bersih members chant ‘100 per cent’ during the press conference at the Bersih office May 4, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“This (Bersih Congress) is one of the mechanisms to gather the voices of all NGOs, the public to set our directions ahead of the 16th General Election,” he said.

On February 27, over 100 Bersih demonstrators conducted a march to Parliament, presenting a memorandum urging the government to accelerate reforms, particularly focusing on 10 critical issues highlighted by the group.

After the February 27 rally, Bersih said it met with Anwar to discuss the 10 key matters that it said require urgent reform — to which Anwar reportedly agreed to a few in principle, but indicated that other matters required further discussion.

Anwar also said that in the meeting with Bersih, he had highlighted the importance of strengthening political education and increasing political literacy among the public towards a better Malaysian political landscape.