KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) (Religious Affairs) has always been consistent in rejecting extremist ideologies said its Minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He urged all to continue to strengthen the country’s security with the principle of moderation (wasatiyyah) and upholds the values of mercy and kindness.

“All parties have been urged to remain calm and give full trust to the authorities, especially the Royal Malaysia Police, to conduct a thorough investigation. Any party involved in this criminal incident must be brought to justice to serve as a lesson to all,” he said in a statement today.

In the 2.45am attack at Ulu Tiram police station yesterday, three were killed, namely two policemen, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, and the 21-year-old suspect.

Another policeman, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was also injured in the incident and is being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Mohd Na’im also expressed his condolences to the families of Ahmad Azza Fahmi and Muhamad Syafiq.

“May both families be given the strength and patience to face this difficult test,” he said. — Bernama

