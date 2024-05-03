SHAH ALAM, May 3 — Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he was not involved in any decision regarding the cancellation of a hall booking for “Majlis Himpunan Anak Kedah” in Selangor as alleged by his Kedah counterpart Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Amirudin said he was visiting Germany when the booking for the hall was cancelled.

“Maybe the party concerned (hall owner) made that decision (to return the deposit). I need to check because I did not ask why. I did not get any calls from anyone. I only heard about the booking and cancellation later.

“Incidentally, I was not here (Selangor) at that time; I was in Germany (on a working visit),” he told a media conference at Bangunan Wisma Dewan Negeri Selangor today.

He was commenting on Perikatan Nasional election director Muhammad Sanusi’s claim that the gathering was supposed to have been held in a hall belonging to a Selangor government subsidiary on May 1 but was moved to another venue after he was featured on posters promoting the event. — Bernama

