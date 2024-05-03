KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will lead the Malaysian delegation as the representative of the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, The Gambia, scheduled for two days from May 4, 2024.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement today, said Mohamad is expected to deliver the national statement during the summit, highlighting Malaysia’s views and positions on issues of common concern to the Ummah, including the situation in Palestine and the Middle East, Islamophobia, Muslim minorities and economic cooperation.

The statement said that the Foreign Minister will also highlight initiatives Malaysia has undertaken in pursuing the interest and well-being of the Ummah.

It said that the Foreign Minister’s participation at the summit signifies Malaysia’s continuous efforts and a strong commitment to playing an active role in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“It also affirms Malaysia’s dedication to addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by the Muslim world,” read the statement.

According to the statement, the summit is expected to be attended by heads of state and government, including representatives from 57 member states of the OIC.

“The summit is preceded by two preparatory meetings: the OIC Senior Officials’ Meeting and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held from April 30 to May 1 and on May 2 to May 3, respectively,” it read.

It also noted that the summit will deliberate on the political, socio-economic and cultural challenges faced by the Ummah.

The OIC Leaders will also exchange views on the theme of the Summit, ‘Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development’. — Bernama