PASIR PUTEH, April 30 — The Malaysia-Thailand border, including in Rantau Panjang, is open as usual after a bomb explosion occurred in Gualosira, Pasemas District, Sungai Golok in Southern Thailand yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said this is because the incident did not involve locals and happened in Narathiwat Province.

He said police had tightened control over vehicle movements at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“Police, along with several other enforcement agencies stationed at border entry points, are conducting strict inspections on every vehicle entering and leaving the border,” he said when asked to comment on the incident.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the national-level 2024 “Cinta dan Air Mata” programme at Jeram Mengaji here today.

“I would like to advise the public intending to go to Sungai Golok to be cautious and ensure their safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama in Rantau Panjang town today found that most businesses were operating as usual, with shops opening as early as 9am.

A clothing trader, Ikmal Abdul Ghani, 35, said the incident did not affect the town’s business activities although the explosion and sounds of gunfire were heard in the town.

“Yesterday, vibrations (believed from the blast) were felt for several minutes but such incidents have become normal for us because that was not the first time it happened there (Thailand),” he said.

Ikmal said customers visited his premises as usual but cross-border movements might be restricted due to tightened security control by both countries following the incident.

Grocery store assistant Mohd Fazli Mat Rifin, 23, who lives in Kampung Cabang Empat Salam, said he also felt the tremors of the blast.

“Our store operates as usual and traders here are not affected. Perhaps today there are not many customers because it’s a working day,” he said.

Four Thai security personnel were reported to be injured in the bomb blast, which occurred in the wee hours of yesterday. — Bernama