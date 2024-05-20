KUANTAN, May 20 — Four out of 15 individuals detained for investigation related to cooking activities at a petrol station in Genting Highlands, which went viral on social media recently, will be charged at the Bentong court tomorrow.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the four will charged under Section 336 of the Penal Code, while the rest were released and will serve as witnesses to the case.

“The four individuals to be charged tomorrow comprise one man and three women aged between 23 and 24. All of them (15 individuals) are not children of deputy ministers or VIPs (high-profile individuals),” he said in a statement.

Pahang police chief, Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman, was previously quoted as saying that the police had detained 15 individuals, involving 10 men and five women aged 23 to 28 years when they were at the Bentong district police headquarters to assist in investigations on Saturday.

However, they were all released on police bail after their statements were recorded.

On May 13, a 50-second video clip showing cooking activities at a petrol station went viral on the X social media platform, believed to have been carried out by a group of vehicle owners, causing concern and anxiety among the public. — Bernama

