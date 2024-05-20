KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Proton is asking the public to guess the brand name of its first EV via the company’s new Decode The Future contest. With total cash prizes of RM8,000 up for grabs, it may seem like another name guessing contest but we believe there is more to it than just that.

‘Brand Name’ is not equal to car name

Proton EV Name Contest.

For one, the contest is specifically asking the public to guess the “Brand Name”. Proton didn’t say what exactly it means by “Brand Name” but we don’t think it is the name for the EV series.

We believe that Proton might be hinting at a new sub-brand for its first-ever EV which will be launched next year. While this might seem like an odd move by the national automaker, this is nothing new within the automotive industry, especially for manufacturers from China.

Geely Geometry A — when it was launched in 2019.

As an example, Proton’s co-parent, Geely has several sub-brands under its name such as the Galaxy which focuses on hybrid and EVs. There was also the Geometry but this sub-brand has since been reconsolidated into the main Geely Auto marquee as an affordable EV series.

Another well-known example would be BYD which has created a luxury-oriented sub-brand together with Mercedes-Benz called Denza. The company has another luxury-oriented sub-brand called Yangwang and there is also the Fangchengbao which covers the off-road segment.

Is Proton EV based on the Geely Galaxy E5?

Proton EV Brand Name Contest — Geely Galaxy E5.

At the same time, the imagery that Proton has used for the contest features a silhouette of a car that seems to be identical to the outline of the Geely Galaxy E5. First announced back in March, the E5 has been rumoured as the main candidate for Proton’s first-ever EV given how the model was developed from scratch to have a right-hand variant.

Official details regarding the true capability of the new EV are still scarce at the moment. According to the listing on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the E5 is equipped with a 160kW (215hp) electric motor and is capable of delivering a top speed of 175km/h.

Geely Galaxy E5 — Proton EV.

The listing also said that the EV is powered by an LFP battery pack although its capacity was not mentioned. According to Geely Galaxy China’s official website, the E5 is 4,615mm long and 1,901mm wide while it also has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Proton invites the public to ‘Decode The Future’

Proton EV Name Contest.

Back to the Proton’s contest, it is not a walk in the park. For one, it is not a multiple-choice question and you only have one attempt to do it as Proton only accepts one submission per IC or passport number.

If you submit more than one, your entries will be disqualified. Not to forget, this contest is only open to individuals aged 18 years and above.

After you submit your name prediction, you will be presented with another test. While the task is fairly simple, you must complete the test correctly as soon as possible.

If you want to try your luck, do submit your name prediction over at the Proton EV Brand Name Contest’s mini-site right here by 5 June 2024. — SoyaCincau