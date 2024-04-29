SHAH ALAM, April 29 — The Selangor government, through Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), has allocated RM3 million for the Muassasah Haj Incentive for this year’s Haj season.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said a total of 6,000 prospective Haj pilgrims in the state will receive the benefit of RM500 per person, through the incentive.

He said that since it was implemented in 2022, a total of 6,000 muassasah pilgrims have received the assistance, namely 3,000 pilgrims in 2022, and another 3,000 in 2023.

“For this year, the number of prospective pilgrims to receive assistance, and the amount allocated, is double compared with last year,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said that applications for the incentives, implemented through collaboration with the community service centre of the state constituency, the state constituency coordinating office and the MBI, will be open from May 6 to August 23.

“To facilitate the registration process, prospective pilgrims can apply at their respective state constituency community service centres, by bringing a printed copy of the 2024 Haj Muassasah flight schedule with the display of the Muas Code,” he said.

He hopes that the incentive will facilitate travel arrangements for prospective Haj pilgrims this year. — Bernama