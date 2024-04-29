KOTA KINABALU, April 29 — A collaboration between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government would be in everyone’s best interest, said Sabah DAP leader Datuk Chan Foong Hin.

The party’s central executive committee member said that it was his view that the two coalitions should renew their political partnership and fine-tune it for the better.

“It is my personal opinion, not a party stance, that this political relationship be renewed. It would be beneficial for GRS to continue its relationship with the federal government at the state level to reduce complications,” he said during his speech at a fundraising dinner last night.

He acknowledged that the partnership between PH and GRS in Sabah came about by chance following an attempted coup by Sabah BN chief Datuk Bung Moktar to topple Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor over alleged broken promises.

“We had a chance to decide whether we should head for another state election, or we could support the chief minister, GRS, who was given the mandate by the people. So we decided we wanted to ensure the government could stay for the full term,” he said.

The Kota Kinabalu MP said that GRS, which was helmed by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia previously, would need to make up the shortfall in funding from them and could benefit from the federal government’s support now.

He also hinted that it would be an opportunity to “drop” parties like Sabah Progressive Party and PAS, which became part of GRS during its previous iteration, and therefore, currently also part of PN.

“Basically, it is questionable as they have their foot in every doorway,” he said, adding that it was not a sustainable solution.

Chan said that a continuation of the status quo would also see better management of leadership for the people including the problematic appointment of Community Development Leaders (PPM), who are political appointees that have complicated the delivery system in some areas where there are two PPMs.

Asked about GRS’ likely allies, Chan, also said that there would likely be pressure for GRS and BN to work together as they are both components of the federal unity government.

“It would be awkward for the prime minister to come here and campaign for PH and GRS, while his deputy campaigns for the Opposition. I see it as inevitable that they would need to work together,” he said.

The state election is due by October 2025.