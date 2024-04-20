KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — PKR said today that its Sabah chapter’s leadership crisis will be discussed at the monthly central leadership council as early as tomorrow.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he had heard the views from the state branch leaders regarding state liaison chief Datuk Sangkar Rasam.

“We have heard the views, now we will discuss this at the council. We have to consult with the council before we can decide,” he said when speaking to reporters here.

Anwar, who is also prime minister, said that several names — “more than ten” — had been brought up as alternative candidates for the post.

However, he declined to say whether Sangkar will be dropped from the post.

“They have given us their views and I will negotiate with the division chiefs. I will announce the decision in the near future,” he said.

Sangkar was appointed to the position in 2022 but the dissatisfaction began about a year later, when 15 out of 26 divisional leaders signed statutory declarations stating their stance.

The disgruntled leaders said that Sangkar had failed to conduct crucial party-building activities like election preparedness, communication and leadership training and public speaking exercises.

About half of the 26 state PKR division chiefs, recently made a strong statement against Sangkar; asking him to step down for failure to lead the state appropriately.

PKR information chief also Fahmi Fadzil said that the next meeting is scheduled for tomorrow.

“If it’s not tomorrow, then it’ll have to be next month,” he said.

Two years ago, the then Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew had also faced similar protests but despite strong opposition from divisional leaders, she remained in her position until the party elections in 2022 when she was replaced by Sangkar.