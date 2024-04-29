HULU SELANGOR, April 29 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao will announce the party’s Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election manifesto this Friday.

Pang, 31, stated that the meticulously crafted manifesto offers comprehensive proposals involving community development, including the Orang Asli.

“On Friday, I will provide the details... the relevant issues are what we offer and our plans for the residents of KKB,” she said during a meet and greet session with the Orang Asli community of Kampung Tun Razak, held here today.

The former press secretary to the minister of housing and local government, who is contesting under the banner of the unity government to defend the seat, pledged that if given the mandate, she could serve as a bridge between the residents and the federal and Selangor governments.

Advertisement

“I will also reside here to understand and address the people’s issues,” she added.

On a separate note, Pang emphasised Pang stressed that there is no need to prolong the debate over her education in a vernacular school, as raised by PAS Information Chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari.

“My academic achievements are the result of my parents’ hard work in providing me with the best education. I believe all parents want the best for their children.

Advertisement

“Therefore, as a representative of the people, this matter should not be politicised, and we must respect parents’ decisions regarding the most suitable and best education for their children,” she emphasised.

Today, Pang posted her straight A’s results in the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations on Facebook in response to Ahmad Fadhli’s challenge, sharing her outstanding score of 5As and 10As, respectively.

Pang faces three challengers: Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent) in the by-election, which is being held due to the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission has set May 11 as the polling day, with early voting on May 7. — Bernama