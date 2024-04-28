TAWAU, April 28 — The hosting of open houses during Hari Raya Aidilfitri serves as an avenue to strengthen unity among the diverse communities and religions in Sabah, emphasised Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He noted that the presence of people from various ethnicities at open houses fosters face-to-face interaction and cordiality.

“With an anticipated attendance of over 10,000 people to liven up this Aidilfitri celebration, these open houses are something we hold every year to strengthen our community bonds, including non-Muslims celebrating together in harmony,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) open house in the Balung, Apas, Sri Tanjung, Merotai, Tanjung Batu, Kukusan, and Sebatik constituencies here today.

Hajiji, who is also GRS President, emphasised the importance of including the less fortunate and those in need to ensure they can experience a better quality of life.

“Through the hosting of open houses, the less privileged can also enjoy the Aidilfitri festivities, and celebrate together without any differences,” he added,

During the event, Hajiji presented donations to 80 disabled individuals. — Bernama

