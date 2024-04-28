KOTA BARU, April 28 — The Kelantan Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle in 2.6 million sticks of contraband cigarettes worth RM1.7 million (inclusive of tax) in the Tumpat district on April 24.

Kelantan Customs Department director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said raids were carried out in Kampung Pasir Pekan Hilir and Sungai Kelantan on April 24.

Wan Jamal said the cigarettes seized during both the raids were worth RM556,400, excluding tax.

He added that during the raids, 900,000 sticks of ‘heat cigarettes’ worth RM270,000 were also seized.

Wan Jamal said based on information gathered from the ground, these cigarettes were being sold at RM8 for a pack of 20 sticks compared with the market price of RM14 for the same pack.

He added that the cigarettes produced in Europe were being smuggled into Malaysia via a neighbouring country.

“The modus operandi used by the smuggling syndicate is to bring these consignments through Sungai Golok and hide the stock in a secured place to ensure their movement is safe, before distributing it in the market,” he said adding that the case would be investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama