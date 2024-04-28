ALOR SETAR, April 28 — The Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) intends to develop fragrant rice and hill paddy planting in several agricultural areas in its region this year.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom said the desire was in line with Keda’s efforts to rehabilitate and upgrade 400 hectares of land this year after receiving an allocation of RM1.25 million.

“The 34.57 hectare fragrant rice pilot planting project has been proposed to be implemented in Kampung Weng Dalam near Baling in September or October this year. Keda is identifying certain parties to guide the participants involved.

“Keda also intends to intensify the cultivation of hill paddy...we are still looking for the participants who are interested in this project, suitable areas to develop as well as experienced strategic partners,” he said at a press conference here today.

Earlier, he attended the Keda Aidilfitri celebration held at the Keda headquarters complex which was also attended by Keda general manager Ismasuhaimi Shariff and Keda deputy general manager (Operations) Khairul Azmeer Abu Bakar.

Jamil Khir said that the desire to develop fragrant rice and hill paddy is also an effort of Keda to help increase rice production in Kedah.

“Keda takes responsibility to help develop wasteland areas outside the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada). So, we propose to implement in three districts namely Baling, Sik and Padang Terap which are not included in the Mada area.

“This effort may also allow us to increase the variety of rice in the market later...hopefully our brand product will be successful and Keda fragrant rice will become synonymous with the people of this state,” he said.

He said, the planting can also help increase farmers’ income because the price of fragrant rice is higher compared to local white rice. — Bernama