SIK, April 16 — The Sik district is being targeted to become a hub for “huma” (hill) paddy cultivation in the state as an alternative measure to increase local rice supply.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Kedah State Zakat Board (LZNK) had initiated hill paddy cultivation by focusing on unused land in the district.

“This huma rice or hill rice tastes good, the price is a little expensive... we hope that the Sik district will become a hub for huma rice for Kedah to increase the yield of rice from the state,” he said after launching the seed for the huma paddy in Kampung Radik near here, today.

Also present were LZNK chief executive officer Datuk Zakaria Othman and Kedah Mufti Datuk Fadzil Awang.

Muhammad Sanusi said that the planting of huma paddy in the Radik Valley is done traditionally and the hillside area was also suitable for the crop.

“Perhaps in between newly planted durian orchards, hill paddy cultivation can be carried out... seeds can be obtained from LZNK,” he said.

It is understood that the initial project by LZNK involves an area of half a hectare and will be expanded to six hectares starting in June. — Bernama

