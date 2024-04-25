KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The funerals for the 10 Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) heroes who were killed in the helicopter tragedy in Lumut on Tuesday were completed by midday today with the last rites performed for the final two victims, Lieutenant T. Sivasutan and Able Seaman 1 JJM Joanna Felicia Rohna.

Sivasutan, 31, was cremated at the Manjung Hindu Sabha Sanathana Dharma Ashram Crematorium near Kampung Serdang, Sitiawan, Perak, at 12.30pm, while Joanna Felicia, 26, was buried at the Christian Cemetery in Kampung Engkaroh, Serian, Sarawak, at 11.33am.

The RMN Headquarters, in a statement this afternoon, said that the funeral ceremonies were conducted with full military honours, accompanied by an RMN guard contingent for a final salute.

“The RMN once again extends condolences to the families of the 10 RMN heroes involved in this tragedy. Their loss is deeply felt by the entire Navy staff and the Malaysian Armed Forces,” the statement said.

It added that the lowering of flags to half-mast was observed since yesterday (April 24) and concluded immediately after the last burial ceremony today.

Sivasutan and Joanna Felicia were among the 10 personnel who were killed when two helicopters undergoing flypast rehearsals for RMN’s 90th Anniversary Parade and Armada Open Day.

Yesterday, eight out of the 10 crew members, who were Muslims, were laid to rest in their respective hometowns with full RMN military honours as a final tribute.

They were Warrant Officer II Norfarahimi Saedy, 41, who was buried at the Kampung Ulu Nor Muslim Cemetery, Rantau Panjang, Selama, Perak, at 9pm, while Warrant Officer II Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi, 41, was buried at Batu 10 Muslim Cemetery, Lekir, Perak, at 10pm.

In Kedah, the burial for Petty Officer Nor Rahiza Anuar, 39, was completed at 9.55pm at the Masjid Haji Nyak Gam Kampung Ruat Cemetery in Kampung Ruat, Yan, while Warrant Officer II Muhammad Faisol Tamadun, 36, was buried at the Masjid Al-Muhtadin Cemetery in Sik Dalam at 10.10pm.

The late Commander Muhammad Firdaus Ramli, 44, was buried at the Masjid Jamek Sungai Nibong Cemetery, Bayan Lepas, Penang, at 8.50pm, and Lieutenant Commander Wan Rezaudeen Kamal Zainal Abidin, 37, was buried at the Raudhatul Sakinah Cemetery, Kuala Lumpur, at 10pm.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Commander Amirulfaris Mohamad Marzukhi, 35, was laid to rest at the Senawang Muslim Cemetery in Negeri Sembilan at 11pm, followed by Commander Muhamad Amir Mohamad, 44, who was buried at the Felcra Bukit Kepong Muslim Cemetery, Johor, at 12.30am (Thursday). — Bernama