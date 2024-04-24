GEORGE TOWN, April 24 — Commander Muhammad Firdaus Ramli’s body, a victim of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopter tragedy yesterday, was laid to rest at the Masjid Jamek Sungai Nibong Besar Muslim cemetery here tonight.

Around 1,000 people, including family members, friends and the public, waited at the mosque since 5pm to pay their final respects to the deceased, whose body arrived at 7.41pm.

The funeral prayer was led by mosque imam Ustaz Harun Mahyudin after the Maghrib prayer before the remains of the Squadron 503 Commanding Officer was carried to the cemetery according to military burial customs, accompanied by military personnel, who then carried it to the burial ground.

The coffin carrying the remains, draped with the Malaysian flag, was then saluted by military personnel as a final tribute before the burial took place.

RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayub, who was present, then presented the Malaysian flag to the deceased’s wife, Soffiyah Sa’adon, at the end of the burial ceremony, which was concluded by 8.50pm.

A sombre and sorrow atmosphere enveloped the burial of the deceased, with the presence of the victims’ next of kin accompanying the national hero’s final journey. Muhammad Firdaus’s parents had to be supported by their children because of their overwhelming grief.

Muhammad Firdaus’s wife and their four-year-old son, as well as his parents and family members, took the opportunity to kiss the coffin as a final tribute.

Also present were Major General Datuk Azhan Md Othman, Commander of the 2nd Division, and Pantai Jerejak assemblyman Fahmi Zainol, who is also Penang Agrotechnology, Food Security, and Cooperatives Development Committee chairman.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Firdaus’s father, Ramli Abd Hamid, in his 60s, expressed gratitude on behalf of the family to the government and all parties who had assisted in managing the funeral arrangements.

“I thank everyone who has cared for my son; he is a national hero and also the hero of the Sungai Nibong folks. I also express my gratitude to all those involved, especially to the government, the military, ministers, friends and village folks who have helped us greatly,” he said.

Earlier at 6pm, the funeral prayers and final respects for Muhammad Firdaus and seven other Muslim victims of the helicopter crash were held at the 23rd Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) Camp in Ipoh.

In the 9.32am incident yesterday, 10 RMN personnel perished when two helicopters crashed while participating in a rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the 90th RMN Anniversary at RMN’s Lumut base. — Bernama