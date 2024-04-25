KULAI, April 25 — The Kulai district is prepared to contribute to the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) as it has several new investments and various attractions lined up, said Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu) president Mohd Fahmi Salam.

At present, he said five major industrial areas, the Ibrahim Technopolis (Ibtec) and the Senai International Airport here are expected to be significantly involved in the zone’s development.

“The five industrial areas will also receive a major boost in investment within the next few years and there will be the first renewable energy integrated data centre under YTL Green Data Centre Park as well.

“Similarly, the Melbourne Women and Children Health and Putera Specialist Hospital will be located in Kulai,” Mohd Fahmi told reporters after chairing the MPKu meeting at the municipal council building here today.

He was responding to growth of Kulai in south-central Johor into a modern smart industrial city that is also expected to be a key district under the JS-SEZ.

The JS-SEZ is a special integrated economic zone for business and investment that aims to facilitate the flow of people and goods across the border between the two countries that announced in October last year.

In addition to the newly announced investments, Mohd Fahmi said Kulai will also see rapid development through several high-impact projects such as the widening of the North-South Expressway, the proposed implementation of the Automated Elevated Transit Flow System (ART) project and the addition of more international flight routes.

He said MPKu has been consistent in its efforts to improve the district’s public infrastructure, including tackling floods, assisting the socio-economic needs of the community, overcoming water supply issues and creating educational institutions.

In a related development, Mohd Fahmi said MPKu will for the first time be involved in preparing input for the Kulai district local plan (RTD) 2035 document, which will be finalised and submitted by September.

“The RTD 2035 will be included in the preparation for the 2025 MPKu Budget, which is currently in the process of ensuring the district’s development continuity.

“Among the focus areas in the RTD 2035 document are concerning the traffic flow, land management, installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and ensuring sustainability,” he said.

Kulai is expected to continue being the top destination for future investments in Johor due to its strategic location along the NSE and its proximity to the state capital.

In January, the Johor government proposed for JS-SEZ to be in Iskandar Malaysia, which includes the districts of Johor Baru, Pasir Gudang, Iskandar Puteri, Kulai, Sedenak and Pontian.

Last week, it was reported that the JS-SEZ is expected to improve the business ecosystems of both the Iskandar Malaysia region of south Johor and Singapore, especially in the electronics, financial services, business‑related services and healthcare sectors.

The JS-SEZ has been touted as a game-changer for Malaysia as it could unlock the creation of economic value on both sides of the Causeway.