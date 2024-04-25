ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 25 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has stated that the state is taking inspiration from Shenzhen, China for its development.

He said Johor and Shenzhen shared many similarities and the southernmost state of Peninsular Malaysia is looking to replicate Shenzhen’s success in developing its economy in just four decades by leveraging its neighbouring city’s advanced economy.

“My team and I were in Shenzhen in March this year and one of the things that I learned there was Shenzhen’s growth and how they get things done.

“In terms of geographical location and size, it is similar between Johor and Shenzhen. Shenzen-Hong Kong is akin to Johor-Singapore,” Onn Hafiz said in his speech at the opening of Ray Tech (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd’s X-ray assembling operations here today.

Ray Tech is a subsidiary of China’s high-tech enterprise Unicomp Technology.

The menteri besar said various initiatives have been planned and laid out to leverage Johor’s proximity with neighbours Singapore such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), Special Financial Zone (SFZ) and Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

“In regards to JS-SEZ, we are working towards finalising the agreement terms, which is expected to be signed by the end of this year,” he said.

Onn Hafiz said through JS-SEZ, the government plans to create an ease of doing business in the state and to allow for faster movement between Johor and Singapore.

Besides that, he said the state government is looking at introducing incentives for corporate and personal tax.

“The future is bright for Johor as besides having the JS-SEZ, SFZ is also happening as we speak. There are also ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects happening here.

“The projects include the RTS, which will be completed by the end of 2026. Some 10,000 people can travel between Johor and Singapore on an hourly basis,” Onn Hafiz said.

Meanwhile, Johor Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said the state government has approved about 250 investment projects involving various sectors in the first quarter of this year, most of them from China.

He said this positive growth helps the state government’s efforts to establish the JS-SEZ and also SFZ in Forest City in the state.

“We will continue to work together with the federal government to further increase efforts to attract investment from China and other countries, but our focus is on sectors that are encouraged, not specific countries,” Lee said. — Bernama