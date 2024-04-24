SEPANG, April 24 — Security at the Kuala Lumpur Airport (KLIA) here is set to be enhanced with the use of e-scooters.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the use of the micromobility vehicles would speed up police patrols, thus increasing public confidence in security at the country’s main entry point.

“The four e-scooters handed over are for the use of the security teams at KLIA Terminal 1 and 2, with each receiving two units,” he said after the handing-over ceremony today.

He said the vehicles, worth a total of RM55,000, were contributions from the Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) and more would be added if necessary or upon further requests.

According to Amirudin, e-scooters were often used at international airports abroad and could reach speeds of up to 20 to 30 kilometres per hour (km/h).

“The advantage of this vehicle is that it can be used for up to 24 hours on a single charge,” he said.

Amirudin said the use of the vehicle at the airport was important as it was a high-traffic area with over 60 million tourist arrivals per year.

“The average rate of visitors here 250,000 per day, with 251 flights,” he said.

Previously, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain Polis said the police had increased security and personnel count at KLIA Terminal 1 and 2 following the shooting incident on April 14.

In the incident which occurred at about 1.30am at the KLIA Terminal 1 Arrival Hall, a male suspect fired two shots, one of which hit a local man, who was also a bodyguard. — Bernama