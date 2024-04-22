PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties have the responsibility of helping the unity government’s candidate contesting the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election on May 11 to win.

Met by reporters after attending Wisma Putra’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri ceremony here today, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also the foreign minister, said that the responsibility has to be carried out because BN is part of the unity government.

According to him, the issue of “boycotting” among BN components in helping the unity government candidate does not arise because the BN supreme council meeting has not met yet regarding the by-election.

“I don’t think there is an issue of boycott, BN has not held a meeting yet, let us meet first and in that meeting later, we will consult, exchange ideas and find the best way.

“This is to ensure that BN is strong as a team to help the unity government candidates contest in the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election,” he said.

Last Friday, the MCA Political Development Committee decided not to be involved in the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election campaign activities if the candidate was not from BN.

Following that, MIC also took the same decision for similar reasons.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have said that Umno would support any unity government candidate announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election was held following the death of the incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong representing Pakatan Harapan (PH) on March 21.

The Election Commission (EC) set the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election on May 11, while April 27 is the candidate nomination day. — Bernama