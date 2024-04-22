PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — There is currently no urgent need to repatriate Malaysians from Lebanon, Jordan and Iran following the Iran-Israel conflict, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said Wisma Putra is closely monitoring the situation of Malaysians in these three countries and if instructed by the National Security Council (MKN), appropriate actions would be taken to ensure their safety.

“In Iran, there are 38 Malaysians, including embassy staff, while in Jordan, there are approximately 2,000 to 3,000, many of whom are students.

“In Lebanon, there are over 800 Malaysians, most of whom are peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil). As of today, there is no urgent need to repatriate our citizens from these countries,” he told reporters after attending Wisma Putra’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Last Friday, Israel launched an attack on Iran in retaliation for Tehran’s attack the previous weekend.

Tel Aviv had previously warned of retaliatory strikes after Iran launched 300 drones and guided missiles towards Israel last weekend, but most of them were intercepted.

Iran’s attack was in response to Israel’s bombing of targets in Syria earlier this month, including the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Commenting on the conflict, Mohamad expressed hope for de-escalation, stating that the ongoing conflict between the two countries brings no benefit to the world.

He said this conflict should not divert Malaysia and other countries from their focus on efforts to defend the plight of oppressed Palestinians.

The issue of Palestine must continue to be advocated, especially in light of the atrocities experienced by the Palestinian people, who have been oppressed, killed and displaced from their homeland for more than 75 years,” he said.

Regarding the floods in Dubai, he said no Malaysians were affected by the city’s worst flood in 75 years.

“We hope for a swift recovery for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or Dubai, particularly in restoring the airport management system. The Malaysian Consulate in Dubai remains in constant communication with the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) and fortunately, no Malaysians were affected by this disaster,” he said.

According to media reports, the UAE experienced its heaviest rainfall in 75 years, resulting in severe floods in several areas of the country, especially in Dubai. — Bernama