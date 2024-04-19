PUTRAJAYA, April 19 — Malaysia is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and reiterates its call for all parties to exercise restraint and to continue to engage diplomatically, said the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

The ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, in its statement advises all Malaysians in or travelling to the region to exercise high precaution.

“The Foreign Ministry advises all Malaysians in or travelling to the region to remain vigilant, adhere to local authorities’ instructions, stay informed about potential disruptions to flight schedules and plan their journeys accordingly,” the statement read.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the embassy of Malaysia in Tehran, Iran, at No. 25, 2nd Alley, North Zarafshan St, Shahrak-e-Gharb or call +98 21 880724444 or +98 21 88078606 or through email addresses [email protected] or [email protected].

Media reported explosions were heard in several Iranian cities early Friday amid an alleged Israeli attack inside Iran.

Explosions were reported in Isfahan in central Iran and west of Tabriz north-west of the country, Anadolu Agency quoted the Islamic Republic News Agency (Irna).

Tensions escalated between Iran and Israel after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, in which seven military advisers were killed.

Israel has vowed a military response to Iran’s weekend attack. — Bernama