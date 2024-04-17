KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The evacuation of Malaysians, including students in the Middle East, may not be necessary at this point of time as the situation remain stable and considered safe for travel, said the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said in a statement today that it will continue to closely monitor developments in the region and has established an operations room which focuses on Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon to ensure a timely and effective response to any emerging situation.

“As of April 17, the situation in the region remains stable and considered safe for travel.

“The Foreign Ministry remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Malaysian citizens abroad and will continue to provide updates, from time to time,” it said.

Advertisement

Wisma Putra urged all Malaysians residing in or travelling to the region to remain vigilant and stay informed about the current situation.

“It is essential to adhere to the regulations and guidelines set forth by the relevant authorities in the countries concerned.

“Malaysian citizens are encouraged to register themselves with the Malaysian embassy in the respective countries they are residing in or visiting. This will facilitate communication and assistance in the event of any emergency,” it said.

Advertisement

According to the statement, any Malaysian who requires assistance while abroad can kindly contact the nearest Malaysian embassy or consulate in case of an emergency. The information of the Malaysian embassies and consulates are as follows:

Embassy of Malaysia In Tehran, Iran: No.25, 2nd Alley, North Zarafshan St., Shahrak-e-Gharb, phone number:+98 21 880724444 / +98 21 88078606 or E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia In Amman, Jordan: No. 5, Hassan Al Kayed Street, Off Abai Street, Abdoun, Amman 11183, Jordan or contact at phone number:+962 6590 2400 / +962 78590 2400 or E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia In Beirut, Lebanon: Lot 170, Saad Zaghloul Street, Downtown, Beirut, Lebanon, or contact at phone number: +961 71 380 063 / +961 7677 2527 or E-mail: [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia In Baghdad, Iraq: Mezzanine Floor, Babylon Rotana Hotel, Al Abassi Street, Al Jadria, Baghdad, Iraq or contact at phone number: +964 786 497 0086 / +964 786 497 0087 or E-mail: [email protected]

On Saturday Iran conducted a massive drone and missile attack on Israel in response to Tel Aviv’s aggression on its consulate in Syria early this month. — Bernama