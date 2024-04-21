KUALA KUBU BARU, April 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he has given former Selangor Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz a new task within the party but did not divulge further when pressed for details.

He also said he had spoken to Zafrul and Selangor Umno chief Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin to get their side of the story and was taking steps to address the situation.

He said he has given Zafrul a new task to tackle instead.

“I won’t divulge what we spoke about or what tasks I have for him, but I met both of them and spoke to them.

Advertisement

“I have already sorted it out,” he told reporters when met at the Hulu Selangor Umno’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house today.

Zafrul quit his post as Selangor Umno’s treasurer on April 6, citing poor governance, a lack of ideas and an absence of drive from the state chapter as standing in the way of its return to being the powerful party that it once was.

He, however, remains a member of Umno’s supreme council.

Advertisement