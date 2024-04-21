KUALA KUBU BARU, April 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged all Umno members to act like they are in government and to put aside their differences in order to develop the nation.

He said Umno is not used to being in the Opposition; hence, lots of members are grumbling about not having the same privileges as before.

This, however, will not benefit the party, he said, adding that despite the dissatisfaction, Umno still has seven ministers in Cabinet despite only holding 26 parliamentary seats.

With the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election around the corner, Zahid implored all members to work together and respect the process.

“We will support seats that were won by our component parties. If there are dissenting statements about whoever is nominated, I hope these feelings are just temporary. If someone issues a statement because they are upset, I hope the matter can be resolved immediately so that we can clear the air.

“Everyone should be working together, be it in the central government or at the state level. Issues such as these must be sorted out so the prime minister can find common ground. And if there are differences, I hope we can find the best way to sort them out,” he said during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration for Umno’s Hulu Selangor branch today.

Zahid was addressing Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties MCA and MIC’s statement on not wanting to participate in the upcoming by-election.

He said all BN component parties needed to learn to cooperate with other parties, especially now that they are part of a unity government.

He also reminded Umno members that despite BN’s loss in the previous general election, they still managed to be in the ruling government and rubbished claims that the party and the sanctity of Islam was under threat, as played up by the Opposition.

“This is not a reprimand. It is a gentle reminder. Since we do not have an ‘Opposition DNA’ in us, we tend to get vocal when things do not go our way. As I said earlier, be grateful, be patient and our time will come. Umno will rule once more.

“We may be behind now, but it is not the end of the world. We must learn to be competitive and have a fighting spirit. Just look at our Kedah and Terengganu counterparts. They have nothing but are still in the fight with us with all their might.

“Don’t focus so much on the benefits. Focus on our weaknesses and how to improve on them,” he told the almost 500-strong crowd.

The Kuala Kubu Baru by-election takes place on May 11.