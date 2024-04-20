KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — Umno is not just a ‘Malayan’ party, instead, it is a national party that fights for the welfare of people across the country, including in Sabah, its president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He emphasised that the effort to bring Umno into Sabah was not to divide the parties in Sabah, Sarawak, or the Peninsula, but to unite the people of Malaysia under one common banner.

“Umno was invited by the people of Sabah to establish branches in the state.

“In fact, the late Tun Datu Mustapha Datu Harun, who was also the United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) president, advocated for a unity of spirit among the people of Sabah, Sarawak, and the Peninsula,” he said in his speech at the Umno Putatan Division’s Hari Raya celebration here tonight.

Also present were Sabah Umno secretary, Datuk Jafry Ariffin, and Umno Putatan Division chief Jeffrey Nor Mohamed.

Ahmad Zahid said at that time, the demands and preferences of the people of Sabah were taken into account and he himself as the Umno Youth Information chief, came to Sabah to distribute membership forms when Umno was established in Sabah.

He said the hard work during that period, combined with the unity of the people of Sabah, especially the indigenous and Bumiputera communities, had led to Umno’s success, eventually forming the government

“The people of Sabah and Umno have faced various challenges in difficult circumstances, but I am confident this trial will lead to success for our party.

“What we are going through now, if there is a significant event this year, maybe by mid-year, or at the latest by next year, I am confident that with the spirit we have shown, victory will be ours,” he said. — Bernama