SHAH ALAM, Apr 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today admitted that his government does not have it easy to curb corruption in Malaysia.

He said this is because there are leakages everywhere and because corruption and power abuses have become systemic.

“I want to explain that, it is not easy at all, the battle against the corrupt is never easy.

“First, personalities have enormous wealth and influence. Second, they have networking among those in the government and the Opposition. That’s why the opposition is relatively muted when it comes to our attempts and efforts to go against the corrupt,” Anwar said in his speech during PKR’s 25th anniversary special convention today.

MORE TO COME