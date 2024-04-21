SHAH ALAM, Apr 21 — Whether Datuk Seri Najib Razak should serve the remainder of his SRC International Sdn Bhd conviction under house arrest instead of in prison is for the Pardons Board to decide, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said this was the consensus of his unity government, even if not all parties were in favour.

“There are criticisms, including the deputy prime minister’s affidavit case, and I was also attacked.

“I don't understand what the problem is. I replied, ‘this encroaches the role of the Pardons Board and King’s decree’.

“That's the answer I gave based on discussions with the Attorney General and also information from the Sultan, and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” Anwar, who is also PKR president, said in his speech at the party’s 25th anniversary special convention here.

